Dude York give Kyle Meredith a shout to talk about their new record, Falling, it’s themes of nostalgia and relationships. Peter Richards, Claire England, & Andrew Hall take us through the process of making an album that is nearly a concept record about the stages of love and heartbreak, as well as referencing The Killers and Ramones within the songs, and the different moods of anxiety.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

