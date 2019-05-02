Durand Jones & Aaron Frazier give Kyle Meredith a shout to talk about American Love Call, the band’s latest album, and it’s ties to the orchestration of 70s soul as well as timely lyrics. We hear about “Morning in America” and the parallels with the Regan administration, The Poor People’s Campaign, and how a troubling period in Jones’s own life lead to “Long Way Home”. There is also discussion about a song being both romantic and political and growing up on sampled music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!