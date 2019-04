Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse “Boots Electric” Hughes has recorded and co-produced an album of covers to be released June 7th called Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote. While covers of Guns N’ Roses, The Ramones and KISS may not surprise you, this one might! Check out this take on Mary J. Blige‘s “Family Affair”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream