October 25th Editors will drop a best-of album called Black Gold, which will consist of 13 tracks from their 6 studio albums, along with 3 brand new tracks. The deluxe 2CD version will also include a second disc of 8 stripped-down versions of songs from the band’s catalogue called Distance: The Acoustic Recordings. Originally released in 2007, check out this new acoustic take on “Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors”…

