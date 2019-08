A rather unusual title for this new track from Elbow. Frontman Guy Garvey describes it as “a great, big, bewildered question dealing with my feelings on Brexit, the loss of family and friends and the general sense of disaffection you see all around at the moment.” Joining them on this rather dark journey are the soaring vocals of Jesca Hoop. Check out “Dexter & Sinister”…

