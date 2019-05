By now we’re all aware that actor Taron Egerton will step into the formidable electric boots of Elton John in the forthcoming biopic Rocketman, opening May 31st. But now they have also teamed up for a duet that will be part of the soundtrack Rocketman: Music From the Motion Picture, which drops May 24th. Check out their gleeful tune, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”…

Here’s a look at the official trailer:



