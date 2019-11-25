Guitar god Eric Clapton has announced he will honor his late Cream and Blind Faith bandmate with a special benefit concert! Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker will take place February 17th at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, with proceeds to benefit Leonard Cheshire, a UK charity that focuses on assisting those with disabilities. The list of other performers has not been announced yet, but promises to be stellar. In the meantime, here’s Clapton and Baker along with Jack Bruce at their Cream reunion in 2005 performing “Sunshine Of Your Love”…

