Everclear’s Art Alexakis & Kyle Meredith discuss his debut solo LP, Sun Songs, which finds the “Santa Monica” frontman focusing on an acoustic sound and playing every instrument himself. We hear how the lead single, “Hot Water Test,” recounts his recent diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, and the handful of politically charged songs that spread throughout the record, including “White People Scare Me,” “A Seat at the Table,” and “Orange”. Alexakis also says that after this solo tour, he’ll turn his attention to a 2020 run with Everclear to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Songs For An American Movie as well as the release of his autobiography.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.