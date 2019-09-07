Road trip! This week we take Live Lunch on the road to The Speed Art Museum! You’re invited to join us this Friday at noon for a special Fall Membership Drive performance with Louisville soul and funk band Insatiable Digs! The Wiltshire at The Speed will be open for lunch and offering a 10% discount to Live Lunch attendees! Parking information is provided below.

For more information: Official Site Facebook

Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule

About Live Lunch: WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.

Here is a map for The Speed Art Museum and adjacent parking garage: