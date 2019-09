Inspired by a trip to the Imperial War Museum in London, Field Music will release a concept album called Making a New World January 10th. This first single, in their own words, is a “party tune about sanitary pads.” No, really. Don’t let that put you off, though, because the song is a funky little gem! Check out “Only In A Man’s World”…

