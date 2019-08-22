Swedish duo First Aid Kit are among the many devastated by the recent death of David Berman (Silver Jews, Purple Mountains) and have not only written a heartfelt tribute to him called “Strange Beauty”, they’ve also recorded a stunning cover of the Silver Jews’ “Random Rules”. Listen to both below:

Remember there are resources for you, family and friends related to suicide prevention.

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

