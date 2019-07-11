In September flor will drop their sophomore album, ley lines. Check out the title track, explained by frontman Zach Grace as “pathways that connect places of power. I was drawn to the idea of these anchor points creating a route: this defining of a journey, and this strengthening through connection. The more we’re able to connect these anchors, the more we can trust ourselves, be unshakeable, and find happiness, regardless of the push and pull of the world around us…”

