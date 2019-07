Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s debut album, Dogrel, going against the tide after meeting in a music school, and marrying poetry to punk. We also hear about why their home of Dublin takes such a prominent spotlight on the record as the fabled city finds itself going through uncomfortable changes, and what an album like this means for their future.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.