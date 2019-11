Another surprise EP from Foo Fighters— their seventh, to be exact! 02050525 features a rare studio version of “Skin and Bones”, a demo of “DOA”, “FFL”, and these two covers:

The Passions‘ “I’m in Love With a German Film Star”…



And Chris Shiflett takes the lead on Jawbreaker‘s “Kiss the Bottle”…



