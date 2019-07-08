To celebrate the 24th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Foo Fighters have released a live 3-song EP called 00950025. Over the weekend they announced on social media that it was “a good day to take a look in the Foo Files. How about a few elusive Live tracks?” Check out all three:

“Wattershed” Live at Reading Festival in London, UK (LANGUAGE)



“For All the Cows” Live at Reading Festival in London, UK



“Next Year” Live at Cold Live at the Chapel, Melbourne, Australia



