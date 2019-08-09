Perennial WFPK favorites Over The Rhine returned to WFPK Live Lunch today, celebrating the duo’s 30th continuous year of writing, recording and touring together. WFPK Program Director/Mama Bear Stacy Owen introduced them to radio audiences when she became the first person to play their music on air, and now decades later, she’s also the most recent! You can hear their full interview and performance in the video below, and tune in next week for the Live Lunch debut of Louisville’s own The Sound Company!