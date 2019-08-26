Ol’ Blue Eyes lives again with the release of not one, but TWO special releases! Frank Sinatra‘s My Way 50th Anniversary Edition features the original iconic album, as well as four bonus tracks, including a live version of the title song recorded at The Ahmanson Theatre in 1971. There’s also Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman, a compilation of songs written by the esteemed songwriting couple, plus two previously unreleased tracks. Both come out October 11th and here you can enjoy that live version of “My Way” from 1971…

