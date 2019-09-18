Halloween will come a few days early this year for fans of Frank Zappa! For the first time ever, Zappa’s two complete Halloween shows from October 31, 1973 in Chicago, are being released as a special box set. Halloween 73 drops October 25th and features previously unreleased live recordings that total more than four and a half hours and feature songs from across his prolific catalog. And to make the set truly Zappa-esque, it also comes complete with a “Frankenzappa Mask” and gloves! Check out his performance of “The Idiot Bastard Son”…

