Greta Kline gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss to new Frankie Cosmos album, Close It Quietly. Kline goes into the collaborative process the band has and having a new producer, as well as the connection to this year’s earlier release, Haunted Items. We also hear about the band’s love of The Great British Bakeoff, making a Puppy Edition of the album, and recording a song with her parents.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos.