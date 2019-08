Frankie Cosmos will drop their new album Close It Quietly September 6th and have just shared another fun track and video. Frankie Cosmos is fronted by Greta Kline, daughter of actors Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline, and here she gets to show off HER acting skills by playing several different characters on a fictional cooking show! Check out “Wannago”…

