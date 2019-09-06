Yesterday would have been Freddie Mercury‘s 73rd birthday and the late, great Queen frontman will be honored with a box set of his solo work October 11th. The Never Boring box set includes a compilation of the same name, as well as the solo LPs Mr. Bad Guy and Barcelona. It contains 32 tracks and a book of unpublished photos with an introduction from Rami Malek — who won a Best Actor Oscar portraying Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody — plus a DVD featuring 13 videos and a Mercury interview. A song originally on Mercury’s Mr. Bad Guy album, this special edition animated video was created to support the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the charity founded by Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor and manager Jim Beach to battle the global battle against HIV/AIDS.

