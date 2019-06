Musical couple Freddy & Francine (Lee Ferris and Bianca Caruso are their real names) were both living in Los Angeles and doing alright but something was missing. That something was making their own music and fulfilling their dreams of being full time musicians. So they moved to Nashville and found a community of fellow musicians there. They don’t call it Music City for nuthin’. They were recently in town opening for Big Head Todd & The Monsters and Toad The Wet Sprocket.