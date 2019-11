Louisville’s Frederick the Younger will drop a new EP in January and we can’t think of a better way to start off the New Year! Fever comes out January 31st and the Kevin Ratterman-produced effort features the formidable talents of of Jenni Cochran, Aaron Craker, Shelley Anderson and former WFPK night host, Meg Samples. We already loved their dreamy new single, “Back to the Wall”, but the video elevates it even more…

