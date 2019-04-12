Please support your listening at 502-814-6565, THANKS!

6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Bee Taylor and her band at Frazier History Museum!

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Funky Friday – An hour of pure funk!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

“Best of” edition tonight.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.