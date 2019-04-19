6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with In Lightning
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
2pm – JD McPherson Members Only Show at Old Forester Distillery
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Alabama Pines – An hour of Jason Isbell
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
The band Guster was supposed to record their new album in Texas. But when the band’s producer couldn’t get a visa to work in the United States, they moved the project to Canada where they recorded in a vintage keyboard museum. Hence the 80’s, Janet Jackson-sounding synths on their new record. Guster on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.