6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with In Lightning

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

2pm – JD McPherson Members Only Show at Old Forester Distillery

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Alabama Pines – An hour of Jason Isbell

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The band Guster was supposed to record their new album in Texas. But when the band’s producer couldn’t get a visa to work in the United States, they moved the project to Canada where they recorded in a vintage keyboard museum. Hence the 80’s, Janet Jackson-sounding synths on their new record. Guster on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.