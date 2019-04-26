6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Bridge 19

1pm-3pm: Otis Junior

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Daniel Martin Moore stops by to play cuts from the new compilation called Pine Mountain Sessions that features some of Kentucky’s finest musicians and writers.

5pm – Friday Ride Home – The One and Only Barbra Streisand – a full hour of one of the best voices in the world.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Cranberries tragically lost Delores O’Riordan in 2017 during the process of recording an album. After much thought, the band decided to complete and release the record, In The End. Co-Founders Fergal Lawler and Noel Hogan join World Cafe to listen to songs from the record and celebrate the life of their former singer.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.