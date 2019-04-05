6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Elephant Path

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring songs and standards from yesteryear with a martini or two..

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Before he was making gorgeous R&B, Cautious Clay was working in real estate. He talks about taking the leap to quit his day job, working with John Mayer and how an early love of the movie Aladdin inspired him to learn the flute when he was a kid. Cautious also performs honeyed renditions of songs from his new EP Table of Context.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.