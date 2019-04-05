6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Elephant Path
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring songs and standards from yesteryear with a martini or two..
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Before he was making gorgeous R&B, Cautious Clay was working in real estate. He talks about taking the leap to quit his day job, working with John Mayer and how an early love of the movie Aladdin inspired him to learn the flute when he was a kid. Cautious also performs honeyed renditions of songs from his new EP Table of Context.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.