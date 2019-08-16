6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – Live Lunch with Sound Company

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – King and Queen – A Royal Ride Home featuring the King of Rock-n-Roll, Elvis Presley and The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin – During her career she scored over 15 Top 40 hits and won 18 Grammy Awards. Rolling Stone magazine ranked her number one on their list of the ‘100 Greatest Singers of All Time’. She was one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. She passed away on August 16 in 2018. Elvis Presely is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. He is the best-selling solo artist in the history of recorded music. He was commercially successful in many genres, including pop, country, blues, and gospel. He won three competitive Grammys, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36, and has been inducted into multiple music halls of fame. Elvis died on August 16, 1977.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.