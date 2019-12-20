6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9 am – 12 pm: Charity Radcliff

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – Live Lunch with Will Kimbrough

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Jimmy Brown and Kimmet Cantwell from Blue Christmas Carol happening on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Headliners.

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite Songs of 2019

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS WITH MATT ANTHONY

Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.