6 – 9 am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9 am – 12 pm: Charity Radcliff
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12 pm – Live Lunch with Will Kimbrough
1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher
3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine
3 pm – Jimmy Brown and Kimmet Cantwell from Blue Christmas Carol happening on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Headliners.
5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite Songs of 2019
6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS WITH MATT ANTHONY
Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.
11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.