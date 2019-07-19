6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9 am – 12 pm: Otis Junior

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – Live Lunch with The Hammerheads

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

4 pm – Kyle Craft plays at Jimmy Can’t Dance tonight and stops by before his show.

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Space Captain – songs about Space, Planets, and the Moon in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s “one small step” with special geek..I mean guest…Daniel Gillam from WUOL!

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight hear Wax Fang’s Astronaut EP in full for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.