6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Rebecca Rego & The Trainmen

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Pride..In The Name of Love – LGBTQ artists are featured.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Rhiannon Giddens has had many rich collaborations since her days in the Carolina Chocolate drops, and her latest album with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi is truly magical. Giddens marries her longtime love of African-American folk traditions to Turrisi’s interest in Arabic and Mediterranean music – they share with us the common threads and play live.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.