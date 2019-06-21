6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Hollis Brown

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best of yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

We’re back on the tour bus for a visit with Willie Nelson. Willie tells stories about the songs on his new album and some classics, including “Crazy.” Plus, tales about Willie’s adventures visiting Jimmy Carter in the White House, running around Amsterdam with Snoop Dogg and as the Chief Tester for his cannabis company. It’s Willie Nelson on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.