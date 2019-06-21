6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Hollis Brown
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best of yesteryear!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
We’re back on the tour bus for a visit with Willie Nelson. Willie tells stories about the songs on his new album and some classics, including “Crazy.” Plus, tales about Willie’s adventures visiting Jimmy Carter in the White House, running around Amsterdam with Snoop Dogg and as the Chief Tester for his cannabis company. It’s Willie Nelson on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.