6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – Live Lunch with Dustbowl Revival

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Dixie Chicken – Lowell George passed away on June 29th, 1979 (40 years ago!) and we honor his memory with an hour of vintage Little Feat!

6 – 8 pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

As we pass the halfway point of 2019, it’s worth looking back on some of favorite songs of the year so far, from artists like Lizzo, The National, Lana Del Rey, Hozier, Sharon Van Etten and more. Join us for the Best of 2019 (so far) to catch up anything you missed.

8 pm – 12 am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12 am – 1 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.