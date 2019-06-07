6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with 1200 and Special Guests

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

2pm – Powell Brothers who play at The Bicentennial Park Concert Series in New Albany tonight.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Prince Hour – Prince would have been 61 today so we’ll celebrate his legacy and music.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The National aren’t strangers to creating art in unconventional ways – like playing one of their songs for six hours straight in a museum. Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner discuss their most ambitious project yet, I Am Easy To Find, an album AND short film made in collaboration with director Mike Mills, and perform with guest vocalists on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.