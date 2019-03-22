6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Owoso

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – She Was The First: first-time achievements by women artists are explored.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Emily King was born and raised in New York City, but recently felt like a change of scenery was in order. So, she learned to drive, bought a car, and moved into a rented house upstate where she took in nature, saw a bear, and recorded the songs for her wonderful new album, Scenery. Emily King on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.