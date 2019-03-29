6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Brent Cobb at University of Louisville’s Red Barn

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite women musicians for a Women’s History Month finale.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Last Friday Jenny Lewis released her new album On the Line. On the next World Cafe, she plays the new songs live and reflects on the power of her female friendships after the end of a long relationship, reconnecting with her estranged mother near the end of her life, and, of course, provides a stern warning that the new song “Red Bull and Hennessy” is not meant as a drink recipe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.