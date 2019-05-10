6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Tristen
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Otis Junior
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Like Mother, Like Child – famous music Moms and their musical kids. Happy Mother’s Day!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Out on a lonely solo tour, David Bazan spent the night in his grandparent’s home in Phoenix. There he began reflecting on how his days as a kid in Arizona impacted him as an adult. He wanted to write an album about it. For his latest disc Bazan has resurrected his former band name Pedro the Lion as well as brought back a lot of very personal childhood memories. He plays live and looks back with us.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.