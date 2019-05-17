6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

10:30am – Jennifer Rubenstein from LIBA stops by to talk about the Buy Local Fair this Sunday

11am – Anemic Royalty drop by to share a new song!



12pm – Live Lunch with The Devil Makes Three

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

2pm – Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei play tonight at The Bomhard Theater.

3-6pm – Otis Junior

5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Head and the Heart traveled to Joshua Tree National Park to create their brand new album Living Mirage. Singer Jonathan Russell explains how the songs “became a mirror” and were part of a major shift in how he sees love as well as himself. Hear the full band play live and feel the warmth of these songs on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.