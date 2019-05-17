6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
10:30am – Jennifer Rubenstein from LIBA stops by to talk about the Buy Local Fair this Sunday
11am – Anemic Royalty drop by to share a new song!
12pm – Live Lunch with The Devil Makes Three
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
2pm – Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei play tonight at The Bomhard Theater.
3-6pm – Otis Junior
5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
The Head and the Heart traveled to Joshua Tree National Park to create their brand new album Living Mirage. Singer Jonathan Russell explains how the songs “became a mirror” and were part of a major shift in how he sees love as well as himself. Hear the full band play live and feel the warmth of these songs on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.