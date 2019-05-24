6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Jacob Resch Band
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Otis Junior
5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
With 1972’s “Back Stabbers” and then the song “Love Train” the following year, The O’Jays hit the charts and became worldwide representatives of Philadelphia soul. After a long break from the studio, this Spring they released The Last Word. On the next World Cafe, they perform some of their new songs, and those two early hits, live and share stories from their long career.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.