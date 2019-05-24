6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Jacob Resch Band

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Otis Junior

5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

With 1972’s “Back Stabbers” and then the song “Love Train” the following year, The O’Jays hit the charts and became worldwide representatives of Philadelphia soul. After a long break from the studio, this Spring they released The Last Word. On the next World Cafe, they perform some of their new songs, and those two early hits, live and share stories from their long career.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.