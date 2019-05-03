6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with The Last Origin

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Otis Junior

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – get ready to toast your Mint Julip and your Oaks Lily for a swinging hour of music from yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Clarence Greenwood, who records as Citizen Cope received some interesting advice from his friend Carlos Santana, who told him to “stay away from ‘the two H’s, heroin and helicopters, they don’t mix with rock stars so good.” He took that advice to heart, as he’s titled his latest album Heroin and Helicopters. He’ll talk about why wanted to title the record after that Santana quote, plus he performs on the next World Café.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.