6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with The Cunning
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Everything is “Alright”
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Songs from 1979.
8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.