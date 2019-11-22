6 – 9 am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 pm – Live Lunch with So It Was

1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – New Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring songs of yesteryear but modern versions that are still Martini worthy!

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is We Will Rock You which will be at the Louisville Palace on November 26th!

7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.