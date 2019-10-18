6 – 9 am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9 am – 12 pm: Stacy Owen
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
11 am – Cat Casual premieres a new song!
12 pm – Live Lunch with Daniel Martin Moore
1 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher
2 pm – Ruston Kelly plays tonight at The Mercury Ballroom!
3 – 6 pm – Laura Shine
5 pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
7 pm – 11 pm: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.
11 pm – 12 am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.