Since George Michael‘s death in 2016 we haven’t received many “from the vaults” type of releases from his estate, but thanks to the new holiday film, Last Christmas, we finally have a new single! Recorded the year before Michael died, the lyrics are eerily prescient of what was to come, but with an undeniably catchy groove. Check out “This Is How (We Want You To Get High)”… (LANGUAGE)

