Can you believe Liquid Skin by Gomez is turning 20? Naturally, this calls for a special anniversary release that will arrive July 12th! The 2CD edition will include 5 previously unreleased tracks, 4 previously unreleased alternate versions and 9 live tracks recorded at The Fillmore in San Francisco in 2000. There will also be an accompanying remastered double LP release on black 180g + a D2C transparent limited edition. Check out this demo version of “Nobody’s Girl”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream