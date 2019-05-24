Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Gomez released their second album, Liquid Skin? To commemorate the occasion, the band has announced a special anniversary reissue that will come out July 12th! The new Liquid Skin Deluxe 2-CD set will include 5 previously unreleased tracks, 4 previously unreleased alternate versions and 9 live tracks recorded at The Fillmore in San Francisco in 2000. Check out this demo version of “Throwin’ Myself Away”…

