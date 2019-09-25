Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik & Robby Takac give Kyle Meredith a call to rundown the stories behind their latest LP, Miracle Pill. It’s an album lyrically built on hope and connection with a side-eye on the political landscape. We hear how touring Dizzy Up the Girl lent a bit of inspiration for this album’s direction, their penchant for anthems, the difference in marketing a band now as oppose to their first tour in ’89, and having artists like Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy covering their songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.