Goo Goo Dolls have shared another track from their forthcoming Miracle Pill album, which comes out September 13th. Of what will be their 12th studio album, frontman John Rzeznick said, “I wanted to do something bold and bright. I wanted to sing about the need for a human connection and the constant change we go through as people. This piece of work embodies those themes and I think we can all relate.” Check out “Money, Fame & Fortune”…

