June 28th Gov’t Mule will release a new live album and concert film, Bring On the Music – Live at the Capitol Theatre. It will be released digitally, on CD, Blu-Ray and two separate double-vinyl packages. There will also be a two-CD, two-DVD deluxe package, with the CD and DVD featuring totally different track lists, as well as bonus videos and rare photographs and interviews! Check out this live version of “The Man I Want To Be”…

