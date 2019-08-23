More great music from across the Ohio from the band Kingside! Formed in 2018, Kingside is a southern Indiana-based band comprised of Mike Mullins, guitar and lead vocals, Teddy Varin, guitar and backing vocals, Scott Abbott, guitar and auxiliary instruments, Mikael Attebury, bass, and Simon Hall, drums and percussion. Kingside’s members have a long history in Louisville’s diverse music scene, with some metalcore and cover band alums on its roster.

Their new song “Is It You”. A note from the band about the song: